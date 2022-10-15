Iran Reimagined: ‘Women, life, freedom’ movement issues national charter. What all does it say?

New Delhi: An unnamed and unknown group in Iran on Saturday published a national charter for the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement and hinted at overthrowing the oppressive Islamic regime and establishing the secular ‘Republic of Iran’.

With a total of eight objectives, the group outlined what a secular republic in Western Asia should aspire to be and emphasised how equality and freedom for women were the main goals of the charter.

The charter seeks to establish a secular ‘Republic of Iran’—one that does not interfere in any kind of religiosity (including beliefs and rituals) as well as a foreign policy based on national interest.

The group’s priority as reflected in its charter is to protect basic fundamental rights of women. “Legal equality and facilitation of women’s social roles are the main goals of rewriting laws and regulations,” one of the objectives of the charter read.

Iran’s territorial integrity also forms an essential part of the agenda. The governance of each village, neighbourhood, city, and province is the responsibility of the residents of that region, while protection of the natural and cultural heritage of Iran is part of national duty for its citizens.

The charter promises that the method of transition from an oppressive Islamic regime where the state rules with an iron hand and liberties of citizens are curtailed to a secular republic would be a peaceful one. It says, “The right of legitimate defence against violent repression is reserved.”

The group believes that majority rule can only be achieved through free elections. The majority cannot violate the fundamental rights of the minority and the constitution will include freedom of assembly and association, prohibition of government censorship, protection of privacy, and human rights.

The charter reveals that in a new reimagined Iran, the goal of the government should be to provide equal opportunities, civil liberties, and look after the welfare needs of all citizens. “Iran is common property of all Iranians regardless of gender, language, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, and class and the government is obliged to eliminate all forms of discrimination,” the charter reads.

It also proposes to form a transitional government by a representative who defends “daughters of the revolution” with the presence of factions that adhere to these principles. “The agenda of the government is a general amnesty, to a fact-finding commission to answer for the victims……to integrate the IRGC into the professional army (the abolition of conscription), to resolve the nuclear case, and to address the economic situation….,” the charter reads.

Signing off the pro-life group claim that their attitude is to welcome everyone with open arms, including those affiliated with the current regime and the previous regime. They also clarify that they have published the charter so that it triggers discussion and can act as an ally for the thousands of Iranian women who have braved violence and oppression while protesting against the Islamic regime in the aftermath of Masha Amini’s death.

