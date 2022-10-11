Iran Protests: Tehran students stand in shape of word 'blood', chant 'freedom' slogans

Tehran: Amid ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran, students of a university in Tehran held a demonstration by forming the shape of the word ‘Khoon’ (blood) in Urdu.

In a video going viral on social media, several students at the Tehran University of Art can be seen protesting and chanting the slogan “woman, life, freedom.”

دانشجویان دانشگاه هنر تهران به شکل کلمه‌ی «خون» ایستاده و شعار زن زندگی آزادی میدهند.

Meanwhile, protesters across the country remained defiant on Monday with students staging sit-ins and some industrial workers going on strike despite a crackdown activists say has left dozens dead and hundreds more imprisoned, AFP reported.

Several videos which have been shared on social media indicate that protests flared at various points in the capital and other cities over recent days, with women burning headscarves and shouting slogans against the Islamic republic.

Protests in Iran

The unrest erupted more than three weeks ago over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman of Kurdish origin who died following her arrest by the notorious Tehran morality police who enforce the strict dress rules on women including compulsory headscarves.

While activists claimed that she was beaten in custody, the authorities have released a medical report blaming a pre-existing condition.

The nationwide protests have channeled anger among some Iranian women over the compulsory headscarf, but have also seen slogans shouted against the Islamic system created by late revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini after the ousting of the shah in 1979.

