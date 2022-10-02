Iran protests: Shia commander rapes Sunni girl, mob sets government offices on fire

Iran: Another protest erupted in Iran after a police commander raped a 15-year-old Baloch girl in the police station. As many as 36 people were killed and several were injured after the Government offices were set on fire by the protestors.

After the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, the protests were not over yet another case of voilence against women came to the limelight.

The incident took place in the southeast of Iran’s Sunni-dominated city of Zahedan. When the protesters gathered in the Grand Mosque, the police opened fire on them. The police confrontation has been confirmed by Hossein Modares Khiabani, the provincial governor of Balochistan.

Government buildings and police stations were set on fire by angry protestors. Baloch community members gathered to the streets after Friday prayers and chanted slogans, after that the police started firing.

According to media reports, Governor Hossein Modares Khiabani said that some rioters had attacked the police station under the guise of prayers. In this attack, they threw stones and burned articles at the police station and there was also firing. The attackers set fire to public properties, including chain stores, and ransacked banks and government centers.

The protest comes at a time when Iran is already swelled up with nationwide protests against the death of a 22-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted by the country’s morality police for breaking rules on wearing hijab.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.