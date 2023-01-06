Iran protests pick up steam: WATCH man set General Soleimani’s poster on fire

Isfahan: It has been more than 100 days since the people of Iran started protesting against the country’s regime and strict dress codes.

The anti-regime protests, which were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died in police custody, have entered a new year and they are only getting stronger.

In a major crackdown on demonstrations, authorities in Iran have executed two people for taking part in the protest while many face death sentences for charges of “waging a war against god.”

In a bid to send a message across, a viral video of a man burning an image of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani has been making rounds on Twitter.

The video, shared by Karim Sadjadpour, shows a man pouring inflammable liquid on the images of Soleimani before setting them on fire in the middle of a busy road in Iran’s Isfahan.

“Anti-government dissent in Iran is growing bolder. Slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani’s image is set aflame in broad daylight in a busy square in Isfahan. The narrator says ‘death to the dictator,’” wrote Sadjadpour.

Anti-government dissent in Iran is growing bolder. Slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani’s image is set aflame in broad daylight in a busy square in Isfahan. The narrator says “death to the dictator”. pic.twitter.com/37SMUTMybR — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) January 5, 2023

A few earlier on 3 January, Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad shared a similar video on her Twitter where a billboard of Soleimani was set ablaze.

A video sent from #Tehran. Iranians are burning the billboard of #Soleimani, butcher of Syrian, Iraqi and Iranians kids. The Islamist regime tried very hard to cast Soleimani as a hero. But Iranians consider him a murderer, not a hero.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/OCrycc8pB3 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 2, 2023

The unrest in Iran that has drawn the attention of the entire world and is being considered the most impactful and longest-running protest the country has seen since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 has now covered 100 days.

The Human Rights Activists’ News Agency says that around 500 protestors including 69 children have lost their lives during the demonstrations ever since it began in September.

Since then, two protestors have been executed and 26 others face trials that will decide their death sentences.

