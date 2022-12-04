Iran protests: People chant anti-government slogans in Tehran
The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code
On the 79th day of protests in Iran, people chanted anti-government slogans calling for Khamenei’s removal in Tehran’s Haft Howz area.
#IranRevolution2022—December 3, Day 79
Tehran, #Iran‘s capital—Protesters chanting in Haft Howz area:
This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!#KianPirfalak💔#MahsaAmini🌹pic.twitter.com/NeBW6wXOxA
— Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) December 4, 2022
The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. They quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's theocracy and pose one of the most serious challenges to the ruling clerics since the 1979 revolution that brought them to power.
Authorities have heavily restricted media coverage of the protests. State-linked media have not reported an overall toll and have largely focused on attacks on security forces, which officials blame on shadowy militant and separatist groups.
The protests have spread across the country and drawn support from artists, athletes and other public figures. The unrest has even cast a shadow over the World Cup, with some Iranians actively rooting against their own national team because they see it as being linked to the government.
The protests, now in their third month, have continued despite a brutal crackdown by Iranian security forces using live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas.
Iran refuses to cooperate with a fact-finding mission that the U.N. Human Rights Council recently voted to establish.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not engage in any cooperation, whatsoever, with the political committee,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Monday.
With inputs from agencies
