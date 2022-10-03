Iran Protests: Classes suspended after clashes at Sharif University
Mahsa Amini was pronounced dead on 16 September after she was detained for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes, sparking Iran's biggest wave of popular unrest in almost three years
Tehran: Weeks after the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in custody, classes were suspended and moved online on Monday at Iran’s leading scientific university after clashes erupted overnight on a Tehran campus between students and security forces, local media reported.
“Sharif University of Technology announced that due to recent events and the need to protect students … all classes will be held virtually from Monday,” Mehr news agency reported.
At least 92 killed in Iran
Iran Human Rights on Sunday informed that at least 92 people have been killed as Iran has cracked down on women-led protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the notorious morality police.
As the nationwide protests stretch into a third week, President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday said that the “enemies” of Iran had “failed in their conspiracy”.
Who is Mahsa Amini?
Solidarity rallies with Iranian women — who have defiantly burnt the hijabs they have been obliged to wear since the 1979 Islamic revolution — have been held worldwide, with demonstrations in more than 150 cities over the weekend.
In Iran itself, clashes between protesters and security forces have rocked cities nationwide for 16 nights in a row after they first flared in western regions home to Amini and Iran’s Kurdish minority.
(With inputs from AFP)
