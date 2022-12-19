Iran protests: 14-year-old girl repeatedly raped, killed

Tehran: Amid ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran, a 14-year-old girl was repeatedly raped and killed for removing her hijab in school, according to reports.

The victim from a poor neighborhood in Tehran protested by taking off her head scarf at school, according to a report in The New York Times.

She was identified by school cameras and detained. Later on, she was taken to the hospital to be treated for “severe vaginal tears.”

Her mother, who wanted to break the story, has disappeared.

Protests in Iran

The Islamic republic has been rocked by protests since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died on September 16 after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s dress code for women.

On December 3, Iran said that more than 200 people have been killed in the protests — which it describes as “riots” — including dozens of security personnel.

Norway-based group Iran Human Rights said Iran’s security forces had killed at least 469 people in the protests.

Thousands of people have been arrested since the protests erupted. Eleven have been sentenced to death, and two have already been executed.

