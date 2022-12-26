Iran: Police arrests 7 nationals with dual citizenship of UK over protests against moral policing

London: Following massive anti-government protests, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard arrested seven Iranians with “links” to the United Kingdom.

Reports claim that the arrested of the seven ‘main leaders’ of the protests were made on Sunday. Some of these arrested persons had dual UK citizenships, were allegedly trying to flee the country.

The British foreign ministry said it was looking for more information about the arrests.

Following the death of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for not wearing hijab, there have been widespread protests throughout Iran and around the world against Iran’s moral policing.

The official statement shared by the Iran’s state media read: “Seven main leaders of recent protests related to the UK were detained by IRGC (Revolutionary Guards) intelligence services, including dual nationals attempting to flee the country”.

The arrested protestors are said to be part of a group calling itself Zagros. Just before the arrests the authorities had suspended their social media accounts, reports claim.

It has been said that the said people were ‘fuelling the flames of the protests’.

Since September, the Iranian government has imposed an internet blackout across the country.

Protesters from all walks of life have called for the fall of Iran’s ruling theocracy, posing one of the most significant challenges to the Shi’ite Muslim-ruled Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

According to the human rights organisation HRANA, up to 506 protestors have been killed in the disruption, including 69 minors.

The government has blamed the unrest on demonstrators’ intent on destroying public property, claiming that they are being trained and armed by enemies such as the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

The United Nations (UN) removed Iran from its Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW) earlier this month in response to the Islamic state’s response to the protests.

According to research, at least 66 foreign and dual nationals have been held in Iran since 2010, including Nazanin Zaghari-Radcliffe, who was released in March 2022, an international news agency reported.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.