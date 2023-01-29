Iran: Nationwide uprising marks 135 days; People protest severe gas shortages

Iran’s nationwide uprising marked its 135th day, as people in the city of Chabahar in Sistan and Baluchistan Province in southeast Iran gathered to hold a rally protesting severe gas shortages due to the regime’s corruption and incompetence.

Their protests were like those held in other cities around the nation and night gatherings held in the various neighbourhoods of Tehran, the nation’s capital.

In Tehran, a young protester wrote graffiti, which read, “Velayat (mullahs’ regime) in Iran will be buried.” And a young woman wrote: “There’s no turning back!“

Locals in Tehran's numerous neighbourhoods, including Sadeghiyeh and Tehranpars, started singing anti-regime chants on Friday night that were directed primarily against Khamenei and the whole mullah system. The slogans included:

“Death to Khamenei!”

“Death to the dictator!”

“Death to the IRGC!”

“Death to Basiji!” and “Death to the child-killing regime.”

“We will not have a country as long as the mullahs are in power!”

In Tehran’s Bagheri district, locals chanted, “This is the year of blood, Seyed Ali will be overthrown.” And in the Abazar district, chants of “Mullahs must get lost” echoed throughout the evening.

Tens of millions of people across the country are suffering as their homes and stores lack adequate gas for heating and cooking purposes. It is worth noting that Iran has the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves.

January 28 - Chabahar, southeast #Iran

January 28 - Chabahar, southeast #Iran

Locals protesting severe gas shortages and demanding answers to city officials whom they're describing as incompetent.

NCRI President-elect Mrs Maryam Rajavi thanked numerous members of the European Parliament in an online conversation for voting in favour of the motion calling for the identification of the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.

She added, “The IRGC is the principal agent of repression. Iranian protesters see its terrorist designation as a measure of standing by the people of Iran. Therefore, they strongly support the resolution adopted by the European Parliament.”

