WATCH: Iran mocks UNHRC, holds fashion show of headless mannequins alongside Mahsa Amini hearing in same building

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will hold its first hearing on Mahsa Amini protests in police custody which triggered widespread protests across Iran against the Islamist regime.

In an attempt to mock the human rights body for holding, the Islamic Republic held an exhibition on “Thousands of Stories on Iranian Clothing” portraying traditional clothes on headless mannequins in the very same building where the hearing is supposed to take place.

No joke: on the eve of the first U.N. Human Rights Council debate featuring the Fact-Finding Mission into the protests in Iran—when the regime beat women to death for improper hijab—the Islamic Republic is allowed to hold a shameless propaganda show on “Iranian Women’s Fashion.” pic.twitter.com/3BUwRa5a5G — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) July 4, 2023

International human rights lawyer Hillel Neuer took people through the exhibition in a video that he later published on Twitter.

“The exhibition reflects the beautiful Persian culture but there’s a disgusting propaganda because it is a regime that kills women who wear improper hijab,” he said.

Neuer added, “They (Islamic Republic) have the audacity to put on an exhibition on women’s fashion. Some of the dresses will never be allowed by the regime’s morality police.

2/ Secretary-General @antonioguterres, who gave permission at the UN for the Islamic regime to put on this “Iranian women’s fashion” exhibition of headless women next to the UN Human Rights Council first debate on the regime’s brutal crackdown against women’s rights protesters? pic.twitter.com/EwnuxDiFOd — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) July 5, 2023

Mentioning UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the activist asked how the exhibition was authorised to occur alongside the hearing.

UNHRC hearing on Amini’s death

Last year, the UN’s rights council voted overwhelmingly to establish a fact-finding mission to investigate the death of Mahsa Amini who was arrested for wearing her hijab “improperly” and the consequent human rights abuses carried out in Iran to quell protests.

“Iranian officials will not be able to perpetrate this violent crackdown anonymously,” the US ambassador to the HRC, Michele Taylor, said at the time.

“The international community is watching,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.