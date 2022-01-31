Iran: Lioness kills keeper, escapes Tehran zoo with her mate
A zoo employee said that the two animals managed to escape Sunday from their cage in the zoo in the city of Arak, Markazi province, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Tehran
Tehran: A lioness in an Iranian zoo attacked and killed a keeper and escaped with a mate before the pair was captured again, local media reported on Monday.
"The lioness, which has been in the zoo for several years, managed to open a door of the cage, get out and then attack the 40-year-old guard who had just brought food to the pair of felines," a zoo employee told state broadcaster IRIB.
He said "the two animals managed to escape" Sunday from their cage in the zoo in the city of Arak, Markazi province, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Tehran.
"Immediately after the incident, security forces took control of the zoo", Amir Hadi, the governor of the province was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
He added that "efforts to capture the two felines alive have been successful".
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Dominant India waste chances galore to play out goal-less draw with Iran
The Indian women's team wasted innumerable chances in a completely dominating performance as Iran held them to a goal-less draw in their Asian Cup opening match on Thursday.
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: We hope to break down Iran defence to start with a win, says Thomas Dennerby
The match against Iran would be crucial for India in their bid to qualify for the quarterfinals.
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Profligate finishing, resolute Iran deny India three points
It is too early to state that this is the game that ends up costing India qualification to the latter stages.