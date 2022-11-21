Iran launches missile strikes against Kurdish groups in Iraq

Erbil (Iraq): Iranian missiles and drones struck targets of an Iranian Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq late on Sunday. The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, an exiled Kurdish Iranian group in Iraq, said in a statement that Iranian surface-to-surface missiles and drones targeted its bases in Koya and Jeznikan and nearby refugee camps.

The group also claimed that the attacks had affected a hospital in Koya. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Kurdish groups reject Iran’s allegations

Some Kurdish groups have been engaged in a low-intensity conflict with Iran since the Iranian Islamic Revolution in 1979. Many members are seeking political exile in neighboring Iraq, where they have established bases.

Iran has alleged that these groups are inciting anti-government protests in Iran and smuggling weapons into the country, which Kurdish groups have denied.

Iran’s Ismail Ghani threatens Iraq, Kurds

Tehran has periodically carried out airstrikes against Kurdish groups in Iraq. Iraqi and Kurdish officials said that during a visit to Baghdad last week, Ismail Ghani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, threatened Iraq with a ground military operation in the country’s north.

Turkey strikes Kurdish groups in Syria, Iraq

Sunday’s Iranian strikes in northern Iraq come a day after Turkey launched deadly airstrikes on northern areas of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups responsible for last week’s Istanbul bombings.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.