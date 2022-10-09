Iran hunting down, shooting anti-hijab protestors openly on roads as agitation intensifies

New Delhi: Iranian security forces have ruthlessly used excessive and lethal force to suppress widespread anti-government protests across the country, which began when Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, was pronounced dead on 16 September after being detained for allegedly violating rules requiring women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothing, sparking Iran’s worst wave of popular unrest in nearly three years.

Clashes between protesters and security forces have rocked cities across the country for several days. Earlier, students clashed with security forces in Tehran as a result of the unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Police shot a woman with live ammunition in eastern Mashhad. A motionless woman can be seen in the video lying on the ground and another woman can be heard screaming.

İşte İran halkı böyle ölümü göze alarak sokaklarda gösteri yapıyor. Bu gencecik kız maalesef bugün Meşhed şehrinde molla rejimi tarafından böyle vuruldu. Videoyu bana gönderenler kızın halen hayatta olduğu malum değil dedi.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/AEsnACCAV6 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 8, 2022

Another clip shows half a dozen armed forces personnel beating a pregnant woman. Her husband unsuccessfully tried to convince the police that they did not participate in the protests.

“Don’t beat up my wife, she is pregnant” This is what a young man in the video keeps repeating but see how many armed officers from security force in Rafsanjan, Iran beat her up & arrest them both for protesting the murder of #MahsaAmini

Be our voice.pic.twitter.com/Co5hhTY0dI — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 8, 2022

Security forces were also seen shooting unarmed protesters.

ماموران امنیتی حکومت ایران اینگونه به معترضان بی سلاح شلیک میکنند، مردم ایران از دولت‌های جهان انتظار دارند اقدامات جدی برای جلوگیری از کشتار مردم بیگناه انجام دهند، جمهوری اسلامی در حال انجام جنایت علیه بشریت است..#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/SdHnVmNh1D — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 8, 2022

A video from the eastern Mashhad city also went also viral in which security personnel were seen firing gunshots at a group of women. Angry protesters, mainly women, removed their headscarves and chanted anti-government slogans.

More than 150 cities have held rallies in solidarity with Iranian women who have defiantly burned the hijabs they have been forced to wear since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

