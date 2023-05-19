Iran executes three men linked to Amini protests: judiciary
During the protests, which Tehran generally labelled as foreign-instigated 'riots', thousands of Iranians were arrested and hundreds killed including dozens of security forces
Iranian authorities hanged three individuals accused of violence against the Islamic Republic’s security forces amid protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death in jail last year, according to the judiciary.
According to the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website, Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi, and Saeed Yaghoubi were convicted of “moharebeh,” or “war against God,” for pulling a pistol during a rally in the central city of Isfahan, resulting in the deaths of three members of the security forces.
Protests erupted in Iran following the murder of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who had been imprisoned for allegedly violating strict women’s clothing codes, on 16 September.
Kazemi, Mirhashemi and Yaghoubi were arrested in November and sentenced to death in January.
They were also charged with membership of “illegal groups with the intention of disrupting national security and collusion leading to crimes against internal security”, Mizan said.
It noted “evidence and documents in the case and the clear statements made by the accused” show that “the shootings carried out by these three people led to the martyrdom of three security forces”.
