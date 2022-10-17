New Delhi: An Iranian schoolgirl succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday after she was beaten up by security forces for refusing to join the pro-regime rally amid the ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran.

The girl, identified as Asra Panahi, was a student of a high school in Ardabil city.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist, said, “Schoolgirl #AsraPanahi died on Wednesday after being beaten by security forces in Iran. A High School in Ardabil, city, forced students to join a pro regime rally. Students refused and instead they chanted: “Women Life Freedom”. That’s why they got beaten up. #MahsaAmini“

Schoolgirl #AsraPanahi died on Wednesday after being beaten by security forces in Iran.

A High School in Ardabil, city, forced students to join a pro regime rally. Students refused and instead they chanted: “Women Life Freedom”.

Iran’s anti-hijab protests have entered their fifth week with the death toll touching 233. Amongst the 233 dead, 38 were under the age of 18, as per information by US-based rights monitor HRANA.

Protests broke out in Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody after she was arrested for wearing hijab ‘improperly’.

Iran introduced a law, four years after the Islamic revolution that mandated all women must wear a hijab.

While the forensic investigation has concluded that Amini died as a result of pre-existing long-term illness, her family has rejected the claim asserting that she died as a result of being beaten to death when she was in police custody.

Her family claimed that her body had bruises and other signs of beating.

Iran’s supreme leader has claimed that the protests are being organised by Iran’s enemies whereas protesters are saying that they are not against Iran, they are against the Islamic revolution.

