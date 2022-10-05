Iran anti-hijab protests: Isabelle Huppert, Marion Cotillard support women protestors by cutting hair

Paris: Several French film stars, including Isabelle Huppert, Juliette Binoche and Marion Cotillard, have cut locks of their hair in an Instagram video in solidarity with women protesters in Iran.

The video was published on Wednesday, AFP reported.

“The Iranian people, with women in front, are risking their lives to protest. These people want only the most basic freedoms. These women, these men, deserve our support,” said a message accompanying the video on Instagram.

“It is impossible not to denounce, again and always, this terrible repression,” it added.

Besides them, the video also features Charlotte Rampling and Jane Birkin, who have close ties to France.

This comes a day after more than 1,000 French film professionals signed a petition “supporting the revolt by women in Iran”.

Protests in Iran

The nationwide protests in Iran started after Mahsa Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on 16 September, days after the notorious morality police detained the Kurdish Iranian for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear hijab and modest clothes.

Thereafter, anger flared at her funeral and spread to become the biggest wave of protests to rock Iran in almost three years. A crackdown has seen scores of demonstrators killed and hundreds arrested.

Protests also spread to schools, with video footage shared by Kurdish rights group Hengaw showing schoolgirls demonstrating in two cities in Amini’s native Kurdistan province.

At least 92 protesters have been killed so far in the unrest, said Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR), which has been working to assess the death toll despite internet outages and blocks on WhatsApp, Instagram and other online services.

(With inputs from agencies)

