Tehran: Amid the nationwide anti-hijab movement in Iran, few women protestors took off their hijab and waved it from a pedestrian bridge as the protests entered into third week.

In a video going viral on social media, people can be seen cheering for the women protestors as they take off their hijab and wave it from the pedestrian bridge.

دخترانی که حجاب اجباری‌شان را روی پل عابر پیاده در آسمان شهر می‌چرخانند، سالها کف همین خیابان کتک خوردند، اما حالا فصل همدلی یک ملت با این زنان سر رسیده.

خیابان سرمایه‌ی ماست برای انقلاب علیه قاتلان #مهسا_امینی‌ ها.

ایران را از جمهوری اسلامی پس می‌گیریم. pic.twitter.com/vi0d0mdEDK — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 3, 2022

Sharing the video on Twitter, Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad wrote, “The girls who wear their mandatory hijab on the pedestrian bridge in the sky of the city were beaten on the floor of this street for years, but now the season of empathy of a nation with these women has come. The street is our capital for the revolution against the killers. We will take Iran back from the Islamic Republic.”

At least 92 killed in anti-hijab protests in Iran

Iran Human Rights on Sunday informed that at least 92 people have been killed as Iran has cracked down on women-led protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the notorious morality police. As the nationwide protests stretch into a third week, President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday said that the “enemies” of Iran had “failed in their conspiracy”.

Who is Mahsa Amini?

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, was pronounced dead on 16 September after she was detained for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes, sparking Iran’s biggest wave of popular unrest in almost three years.

Solidarity rallies with Iranian women — who have defiantly burnt the hijabs they have been obliged to wear since the 1979 Islamic revolution — have been held worldwide, with demonstrations in more than 150 cities over the weekend.

In Iran itself, clashes between protesters and security forces have rocked cities nationwide for 16 nights in a row after they first flared in western regions home to Amini and Iran’s Kurdish minority.

Iranian students clash with riot police in Tehran

Students in Iran clashed with security forces at a top Tehran university amid the wave of unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Concern grew over violence at Sharif University of Technology overnight where, local media reported, riot police confronted hundreds of students, using tear gas and paintball and carrying weapons that shoot non-lethal steel pellets.

“Woman, life, liberty,” students shouted, as well as “students prefer death to humiliation”, the Iranian Mehr news agency reported, adding that the country’s science minister later came to speak to the students in an effort to calm the situation.

