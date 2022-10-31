Tehran: The life of 21-year-old Iranian girl Armita Abbasi who participated in the recent demonstrations in the country for freedom is said to be in danger. The mother of the young woman took to Instagram, posting pictures of her missing daughter, said that she was last seen in Imam Ali Karaj Hospital from where she was allegedly kidnapped on October 18 by the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) security agents to an unknown place in a half-conscious condition.

Armita Abbasi ‘raped and tortured’

According to the staff of the hospital Armita was suffering from internal bleeding and it is being speculated that she was repeatedly raped and tortured.

Masih said detainees of “brutal regime” of Islamic Republic have been experience brutal treatment and are tortured.

2/On Oct. 18th, hospital staff reported treating #ArmitaAbbasi, a shivering girl suffering from internal bleeding. They speculated she was raped & tortured, likely to give out a televised confession, an experience common among many detainees of brutal regime of Islamic Republic. pic.twitter.com/Hl9hE2nigE — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 31, 2022

Armita family did not see her for two weeks

Masih in a post said that the hospital staff called up the family members and asked them to visit the hospital, but before they could reach, she was allegedly abducted by the Revolutionary Guard.

"Her family haven't heard from her since and haven't seen her after her arrest during the Iran Revolution protests more than two weeks ago," Masih added.

'World should hold Islamic Republic accountable for life of Armita Abbasi'

Masih said that the Chief Justice of Alborz Province confirmed arrest of Armita and claimed that Molotov cocktails were found in her house.

"His justification for Armita’s hospitalisation was 'digestive problems'. The world should hold the Islamic Republic accountable for the life of Armita Abbasi," she said.

4/The Chief Justice of Alborz Province confirmed her arrest, claiming Molotov cocktails were found in her house. His justification for Armita’s hospitalization was “digestive problems.”

The world should hold the Islamic Republic accountable for the life of #ArmitaAbbasi. pic.twitter.com/qe63NUei44 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 31, 2022

Who is Armita Abbasi?

Armita, an Iranian girl, participated in recent demonstrations for freedom. She was taken to Imam Ali Karaj Hospital by the IRGC security agents on October 18. Hospital authorities said that their daughter had been arrested eight days earlier by Islamic Police.

According to reports, family of Armita received a call on the evening of October 18 in which the caller introduced themselves as a security officer and told them if they want to see their daughter alive they need to participate in a televised interview and say that they themselves had taken Armita to hospital due to "bloody diarrhea".

The parents did not agree and the hospital staff leaked the information about her alleged repeated violent rape to the public. However, on the next day the head of the hospital issued an official announcement in which he confirmed the "diarrhea" scenario.

Her whereabouts is currently unknown.

Iran anti-hijab protests

The anti-hijab protests in Iran started in September, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody of Iran's controversial morality police after being arrested for not wearing a compulsory headscarf properly.

More than 250 people have been killed by security forces during the demonstrations which began following her death.

Mehrshad Shahidi, Iran's Jamie Oliver, beaten to death

As per reports, celebrity chef Mehrshad Shahidi also called Iran's Jamie Oliver was beaten to death by security forces last Wednesday. Thousands marched on Saturday during the funeral for Shahidi.

He died after receiving blows to his skull while in the custody of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Arak city.

With inputs from agencies

