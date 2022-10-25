Iran: Another female student killed during protests against hijab law

Hamedan (Iran): Yet another female student has been murdered by the Islamic regime in Iran. Negin Abdulmaleki, a 21-year-old student was murdered by security forces during protests in Hamedan against the state murder of Mahsa Amini.

The victim, who was a medical engineering student at the Hamadan University of Technology, hailed from Qorveh city in Sanandaj province of Iran. She was killed two weeks ago, but the incident was hidden from the media.

According to a report by Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, a protest against the state murder of Mahsa Amini had taken place in Hamedan on Wednesday, October 12. Negin Abdulmaleki was gravely injured when the security forces tried to break up the demonstration. She was bleeding due to baton blows to the head by security forces and died after returning to the student dormitory.

“After learning about Negin’s death, university security, along with a number of government authorities, went to the dormitory and began threatening the students who knew about the incident,” a student of the Hamadan University of Technology students who had witnessed the incident was quoted as saying by Hengaw.

The victim’s family was summoned by the authorities to Hamedan from Qorveh the same night.

“University security and authorities have told the students and Negin’s family that they should claim Negin died as a result of eating expired canned fish,” the student added.

Negin Abdulmaleki’s burial was reportedly held in Qorveh on Friday, October 14, amid strong security measures.

