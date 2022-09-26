New Delhi: Even as Iranians continue to protest over the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the morality police, a fresh outrage has been triggered after a female demonstrator was killed by security forces.

20-year-old Hadis Najafi succumbed to her injuries after being hit by several bullets on the face and neck during protests last week in Karaj city, Al Arabiya said quoting Iranian journalist Farzad Seifikaran.

The woman’s family released footage of her funeral on Sunday.

This is the funeral of 20 year old #HadisNajafi, who was shot dead on the streets by security forces for protesting yhe murder of #MahsaAmini by Hijab Police.

“She was only 20 years old. Her heart was broken for Mahsa Amini. She said she would not stay silent. They killed her with six bullets,” exiled Iranian activist Masih Alinejad quoted the Najafi’s sister as saying.

Over 41 killed, 1,200 arrested during protests

Iran has arrested more than 1,200 protesters, officials said Monday, in its lethal crackdown on 10 nights of unrest driven by outrage over the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the notorious morality police.

At least 41 people have been killed as Iran continues to crack down on nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing, AFP reported.

Tensions grew between the Islamic republic and Western nations as Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador, a day after the European Union protested the “widespread and disproportionate use of force” and Tehran called in the British and Norwegian envoys.

With inputs from agencies

