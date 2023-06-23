iPhones to get some 5 major security upgrades with the upcoming iOS 17 update

Apple has announced several new safety features that will be introduced in iOS 17 for iPhones this year. While most of these updates will be focused on enhancing the security of Apple’s built-in browser Safari, there are also other privacy features that can assist users in protecting their data.

It is important to note that iOS 17 is currently in beta form and available only to developers. Regular users can expect to receive the update “later this year,” typically around September or October based on previous iOS release patterns.

In the meantime, let’s explore five privacy features that will be available on iPhones and other Apple devices, along with instructions on how to enable them.

Better Communication Safety

Apple is expanding the Communication Safety feature to more apps, including AirDrop and iMessage, to help users avoid receiving inappropriate photos or videos. These explicit contents will be automatically censored with underwear or a bathing suit. Communication Safety will be enabled by default in iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma. To check its availability, users can go to Settings, –>Screen Time –>Communication Safety.

Better Safari Tracking

In Safari, iOS 17 introduces “advanced tracking” to help users avoid being tracked by URLs, which can potentially expose their location or device information. To enable this feature, users can go to Settings –>Advanced –>Advanced Tracking –>Fingerprinting Protection and choose to apply it to either “private browsing” or “all browsing.”

Better Safari Private Browsing

Additionally, iOS 17 enhances the privacy of Safari’s “private” browsing mode by automatically locking private tabs to prevent embarrassing situations when the phone is being used by someone else. This feature will also be available on Macs, and users can utilize fingerprint ID on the keyboard to unlock private browsing. To enable this, users can go to Settings –>Safari –>Enable require Face ID to Unlock Private Browsing.

Auto-deleting verification codes

In iOS 17, Apple introduces the option to auto-delete one-time passwords (OTPs) for enhanced security. While OTPs are generally difficult to misuse, it is still recommended to delete them for complete safety. Apple has added the feature to automatically clean up verification codes. To enable this, users can navigate to Settings > Passwords > Password Options –>Clean up automatically.

Improved photos privacy permissions

Regarding app permissions, iPhone users already have the ability to grant full or partial access to photos and videos for specific apps. With iOS 17, users will receive occasional reminders to ensure they remember which apps have full access. The Embedded Photos picker feature allows users to share specific photos with apps while keeping the rest of their library private. This feature is automatically enabled.

