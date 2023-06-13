iPhone 15 Pro to burn a bigger hole in your wallet as Apple is set to increase prices by a lot

This year, there are reports suggesting a significant increase in prices for the iPhone 15 Pro models. Numerous price leaks have surfaced for the 2023 iPhones.

A trusted Wall Street analyst named Dan Ives, who previously warned about the high price of the iPhone 14 series, has now stated in an interview with CNBC that Apple plans to raise the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max by up to $200 (approximately Rs 16,490).

An increase of $200 is expected

While the exact price details have not been disclosed by the analyst, he claims that the Pro models will experience a price hike of about $200, equivalent to around Rs 16,490 in India. This suggests a substantial increase in price by Apple.

According to the source, Apple did not raise the prices of the iPhone 14 Pro variants in the United States, but the models for this year will be considerably more expensive in that market. Unfortunately, international markets that witnessed significant price hikes for the iPhone 14 Pro models will likely experience a second price increase in 2023.

To provide some context, the base model of the iPhone 14 Pro was priced at Rs 1,29,900 in India, while the same model was announced in the US for $999 (approximately Rs 82,380). If the company does indeed raise the price by $200, the new price in the US would be $1,199, which roughly translates to Rs 98,850 in India.

India and other countries to see a much more steep hike

However, it is important to note that Apple is unlikely to launch the iPhone 15 Pro at the same price in India due to additional charges such as GST and customs. The India price of the iPhone 14 Pro model was almost Rs 47,500 higher than the US market, indicating that the iPhone 15 Pro models will likely be considerably more expensive.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was initially priced at $1,099, equivalent to around Rs 90,626. With a potential $200 price increase, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced at $1,299 (approximately Rs 1,07,090).

However, as with the iPhone 15 Pro, the price in India is expected to differ. Last year, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was available in India for Rs 1,39,900, resulting in a price difference of Rs 32,800 between the Indian market and the US.

What about the fact that Apple will the iPhone 15 series in India?

There is a possibility that Apple may choose to maintain the previous pricing structure for the new iPhone 15 Pro models in India, but there is currently no information available regarding Indian prices.

In previous years, the prices of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 remained unchanged, so it is plausible that the iPhone 15 could also experience a price hike, although no official confirmation has been given yet.

The launch of the iPhone 15 series is expected in approximately two months, as Apple typically unveils its new iPhones in September. As we approach the launch event, more details regarding the 2023 iPhones are likely to emerge.

