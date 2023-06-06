Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 bring many new features that completely changes the iPhone and iPad

New in iOS 17

During the highly anticipated Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple unveiled iOS 17, the next major update for iPhones. This update aims to enhance the user experience while retaining the familiar iPhone interface. With updates to FaceTime, Messages, and the phone app, iOS 17 offers a more intuitive and personalized feel to the device.

Apple’s consistent approach of refining and improving iOS continues with iOS 17, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing user satisfaction and delivering a seamless and personalized iPhone experience. The release of iOS 17 is expected to follow the pattern of previous updates, preceding the rumoured launch of the iPhone 15.

Contact Posters

One notable addition in iOS 17 is Contact Posters, which elevates the visual appeal of your iPhone’s contact cards. Contact Posters present eye-catching designs for contact photos and emoji, complemented by stylish fonts. These posters are displayed during incoming calls and in various communication and sharing services on your phone.

Customizing Contact Posters is similar to personalizing your lock screen. You can select a photo, choose preferred fonts, and pick a color scheme to create visually appealing and personalized Contact Posters for each contact.

Improved AirDrop

AirDrop receives a significant update in iOS 17, making it even more user-friendly and convenient. By simply bringing your iPhone close to another person’s device, you can instantly share various content such as Contact Posters, photos, videos, or initiate shared activities through Share Play.

Apple introduces “NameDrop” to describe the action of sharing your Contact Poster with a new contact, providing control over which contact information is shared. This functionality extends not only between iPhones but also to Apple Watch. NameDrop brings back memories of the early days of the iPhone when contacts were quickly shared through physical “bumps.”

A New Standby Experience

iOS 17 introduces an intriguing addition called Standby, transforming your iPhone into a device similar to the Amazon Echo Show. When not in use and placed on its side while charging with MagSafe, Standby provides a full-screen experience with easily accessible information.

The Standby screen displays the time, photos, widgets, and Live Activities, offering a highly personalized experience. By swiping to the side on the Standby screen, you can view your favourite photos or relive memorable moments. iOS 17 automatically shuffles images to optimize their appearance on the screen.

Standby also supports glanceable widgets, providing updates on weather, Apple Home smart controls, or preferred third-party widgets. With live activities support, you can stay informed about sports scores or track the progress of delivery that you’re expecting.

Moreover, Standby remembers your preferred view setup for each location where you charge your iPhone using MagSafe, delivering a seamless and personalized experience.

Journal App

Apple introduces the Journal app in iOS 17, designed to inspire writing by offering personalized suggestions. Based on information available on your iPhone, including photos, location data, music preferences, and workout activities, Journal curates suggestions tailored to your interests.

Journal allows you to select specific moments or experiences, such as a morning visit to Ocean Beach, and start writing about them. The app lets you schedule notifications as reminders to write and provides new prompts for inspiration. Additionally, you can flag important moments within your journal entries for revisiting and reflection.

Revamped Messages

The Messages app in iOS 17 receives several updates for improved functionality. Notably, iMessage apps are now redesigned and accessible through a plus sign on the bottom left of the keyboard, rather than being located above it.

A valuable addition to Messages is the transcription feature for audio messages. If you frequently receive audio messages, you can now read transcriptions of the recordings directly within the Messages app.

Additionally, a new “catch-up arrow” feature has been introduced, located at the top right of your conversation. It enables you to quickly jump to the first unread message, proving useful for managing group chats. Inline replies are also faster, as you can simply swipe on any message bubble to respond.

Intelligent Autocorrect

Autocorrect in iOS 17 undergoes significant improvements in intelligence, enabling it to fix a wider range of grammatical errors. Reverting back to the original words you typed is made easier. Surprisingly, autocorrect will also learn and allow the use of curse words, providing a more flexible and personalized experience.

Other Noteworthy Changes in iOS 17

iOS 17 introduces additional noteworthy changes, such as triggering Siri by simply saying “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri,” making interaction with the virtual assistant more convenient. The Maps app now allows users to download offline maps, providing access to maps even when offline.

Safari features new profiles, enhancing customization options, and improving password management. The Mail app automatically retrieves one-time verification codes, streamlining the login process for various services.

Interactive widgets, a feature extensively covered during the iPadOS segment, bring a dynamic and engaging experience to the home screen.

iOS 17 is set for a fall release and will be compatible with iPhone XS, XR, and newer models, including the 2020 iPhone SE.

New in iPadOS 17

Apple’s latest iteration of iPadOS is iPadOS 17, bringing several enhancements and features to further enhance the iPad experience. With improved widgets, a customisable Home Screen, and new native apps, including the Health app and an enhanced Notes app, iPad users can look forward to a more productive and enjoyable experience.

Enhanced Widgets and Customizable Home Screen

iPadOS 17 introduces upgraded widgets with improved live interactions. These interactive widgets bring a dynamic and engaging experience to the Home Screen, allowing users to access information and perform actions directly from the widgets themselves. With more flexibility and functionality, users can personalize their Home Screen to suit their preferences and workflow, similar to the customization options available on the iPhone.

Health App for iPad

In a significant expansion, Apple is bringing the Health app to the iPad with iPadOS 17. Previously only available on the iPhone, the Health app now provides iPad users with access to their health data on a larger screen. Users can view health information such as electrocardiogram results and other health metrics directly from their iPad.

Privacy remains a top priority, with health data securely synced across devices. Users can now access their health information from their iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, and compatible third-party apps and devices, all in one place. This seamless integration allows for a comprehensive and holistic view of one’s health and fitness data.

Developers will also have access to HealthKit on iPad, opening up new possibilities for building innovative health and fitness experiences tailored for the iPad platform. This expansion of HealthKit to iPad presents new opportunities for developers to create meaningful applications that leverage the iPad’s capabilities.

Improved Notes App and Live Collaboration

iPadOS 17 introduces enhancements to the Notes app, making it an even more powerful tool for productivity. Users can now take advantage of live collaboration features, allowing multiple users to work together on a single note simultaneously. This collaborative experience streamlines teamwork and facilitates real-time collaboration, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Machine learning technology plays a significant role in iPadOS 17’s new features, particularly in the context of working with PDFs. The operating system leverages machine learning algorithms to identify fields in PDF documents, enabling users to fill them out quickly and effortlessly. This functionality is particularly beneficial for those who don’t have easy access to Adobe Acrobat or similar software. Furthermore, users can also utilize this feature with scanned photos of documents, expanding its versatility and usability.

A Focus on Mental Health

In addition to the advancements in productivity and collaboration, Apple also recognizes the importance of mental health. With new features for the Apple Watch and iPhone, Apple aims to provide users with tools and resources to support their mental well-being. While specific details about these features are not provided, Apple’s commitment to mental health demonstrates its dedication to holistic user experiences that prioritize both physical and mental health.

