International Youth Day 2022: Theme, history and significance

International Youth Day is celebrated on 12 August every year to mark the contribution of youth to the development of the society. This day is also commemorated to raise awareness about the problems faced by young people around the globe, including issues related to health, justice, employment and political participation. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), youth make up 66 percent of India’s total population. With more than 808 million of the total population below the age of 35, India has the largest number of youths in the world.

Theme:

The theme of International Youth Day for the year 2022 is "intergenerational solidarity: creating a world for all ages”. This year’s theme intends to spread the message that every generation needs to take action to achieve all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (or SDGs) by the year 2030.

This theme amplifies the message that further action is needed to create a better and more sustainable future for all. To achieve this, people of all generations need to come together and work.

History:

The first session of the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth adopted a resolution declaring 12 August as International Youth Day in the year 1998. International Youth Day was celebrated for the first time in the year 2000 on 12 August.

Significance:

On International Youth Day, conferences, seminars, workshops, cultural events, and meetings are organised globally and involve the local and national government officials, and youth organizations.

Youth, especially in developing countries, go through a lot of problems. Many of them fail to meet their basic requirements including good employment, access to healthcare, and more. All around the globe, a considerable portion of young people also struggle with mental health issues. So, it becomes crucial to bring these problems to the surface, and strive to resolve them.

International Youth Day is commemorated to raise awareness about these subjects and discuss how to go about resolving them. Youth is the driving force of society. If they are not able to fulfil their potential, the world will be a much poorer place.

