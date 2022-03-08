International Women's Day: Wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on this occasion

International Women's Day also aims to raise awareness about the discrimination and biases that women often face in daily life

International Women's Day is observed on 8 March every year to celebrate the achievements of women in various fields. The day also highlights what more can be done to achieve gender parity in all spheres of life.

International Women's Day also aims to raise awareness about the discrimination and biases that women often face in daily life. The day also tries to raise funds for charities that work to raise issues affecting the lives of women.

International Women's Day emerged from labour movements in North America and Europe at the turn of the 20th century. The day was first celebrated by the United Nations (UN) in the year 1975. The UN General Assembly formalised the celebrations two years later in 1977. Since then, countries all over the world have been celebrating the occasion on 8 March.

The day sees several discussions, seminars, and various other events being organised on the issue of gender parity.

Theme

The theme for this year's International Women's Day is hashtag BreakTheBias. The United Nations has stated that it would mark the day with the theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

Wishes and messages:

We have curated some special International Women's Day 2022 wishes and messages for you to send to your loved ones. Here are some messages you can share on this special occasion:

No matter how tough the situation would be, your inspiring words always lift me up. Happy Women’s Day 2022.

She doesn’t follow the crowd, rather she makes the crowds follow. Happy Women’s Day 2022

Being a woman itself is a superpower. Happy International Women’s Day 2022!

You are the epitome of strength and courage. Wishing a very strong woman a Happy Women’s Day!

You are my biggest strength, hope, and secret to my happiness. Happy International Women’s Day 2022

You are fierce, bold, and daring! Also, the best when it comes to caring. Happy Women’s Day 2022!

