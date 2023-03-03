This year, 8 March is giving the world enough cause for celebration. Not only will the festival of Holi be celebrated on Wednesday, it’s also International Women’s Day. The occasion marks the achievements of women in every field. It also draws attention to issues like reproductive rights, equal rights, violence and abuse against women and more. But did you know that there was a big reason behind 8 March being chosen as International Women’s Day? In the early 20th century the event used to be commemorated on different dates throughout the world. But things changed during the First World War. Wondering how? Let’s take a look:

Why is International Women’s Day marked on 8 March?

As women began agitating for better pay, voting rights and a host of other issues, the 20th century saw a number of women’s marches in different parts of the world. In the United States, 15,000 women marched through New York City in 1908, demanding better pay and work schedules as well as the right to vote. A year later, the first National Women’s Day was celebrated on 28 February by the Socialist Party of America.

Some years later, as World War I gained momentum, International Women’s Day began to be seen as a way to mark opposition to the global conflict. Then, came the Russian Revolution.

Women in Russia went on a strike for “Bread and Peace” on the last Sunday in February (8 March in the Gregorian calendar). The protests were later joined by people from different classes and grew into a mass movement against Russia’s involvement in the war and the autocratic rule of Tsar Nicholas II. Four days after the initial strike, Nicholas II abdicated. Since then, International Women’s Day began to be observed on 8 March all over the globe. In 1977, the day was officially recognised by the United Nations.

Theme of International Women’s Day 2023:

The theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, as per the United Nations’ website.

Why is International Women’s Day important?

International Women’s Day is an occasion to laud women’s achievements in every sector and their contribution to the world’s development. The day also focuses on tackling issues that still hold women back around the world like child marriage, access to safe reproductive healthcare and domestic violence and abuse. The day is observed so that countries can build support for women’s rights and their participation in the political and economic arenas.

