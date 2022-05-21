International Tea Day 2022: History, significance and quotes; all you need to know

The day was first observed in New Delhi in 2005. In 2015, the Indian government proposed to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to expand the celebrations across the world

Most of us may drink coffee, but chai occupies a special place in our hearts. Tea is the world’s most-consumed drink after water. From tapri to malls, chai lovers can be found everywhere and International Tea Day, which falls on 21 May, is the occasion to cherish these chai fans.

History

According to United Nations, historical evidence exists that tea was consumed in China 5,000 years ago. Chinese Emperor Shen Nung first tasted the beverage when he and his soldiers took shelter under a tree. While they were boiling water, some windblown tea leaves fell into the container and got mixed into it. The result was everyone’s favourite drink.

Since its discovery in ancient China, the beverage has gone on to become a staple in many parts of the world. In Asian culture, it became a symbolic part of religious rituals as well as a medicinal cure. Tea crop was first commercially introduced by the British in 1824 with an aim to fight back against the tea monopoly of China. In India, it is grown in states like Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka and Sikkim.

The day was first observed in New Delhi in 2005. In 2015, the Indian government proposed to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to expand the celebrations across the world.

Significance

The day aims to promote sustainable production, trade and consumption of tea. It gives an opportunity for leaders at the global, regional, and national levels to ensure that the industry continues to play an important role in reducing extreme poverty, fighting hunger and safeguarding natural resources and livelihoods.

Quotes and wishes for the occasion:

My dear, if you could give me a cup of tea to clear my muddle of a head I should better understand your affairs. -Charles Dickens

Be it breakfast or with evening snacks, a cup of tea is something that revives us inside out. Happy International Tea Day to you.

Tea casts a beautiful spell on all of us and makes us feel better. Wishing you all a very Happy International Tea Day.

“Where there’s tea there’s hope.” Arthur Wing Pinero

Wishing you a very Happy International Tea Day. There is something magical about tea that you can experience only when you sip it.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.