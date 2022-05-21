International Tea Day 2022: Here are some types of herbal tea and their benefits

International Tea Day is marked on 21 May each year across the globe. Sometimes, tea does wonder in preventing some known and unknown health issues

Tea is a beverage that is consumed in different ways across the world. From tapri to malls, nowadays tea lovers can be seen everywhere. It is not only seen as a beverage but has also been recognised by the United Nations for its medicinal qualities and the significant role that it plays in the Sustainable Development Goal programme.

Ginger Tea: Ginger itself is a healthy herb known for its medicinal qualities. When it is combined with tea leaves, the pair makes a perfect combination for the winter season. Ginger tea is packed with antioxidants and provides a refreshing flavour that can be effective if you are having a sore throat. It also helps to boost immunity.

Lemon Tea: Lemon tea can be a perfect companion for your Summer days. You can easily prepare this by adding a bit of lemongrass to your brewing tea. A study says that people who have had Lemon tea for six weeks have improved elasticity of the arteries. It can also be beneficial for other health issues like heart disease, stroke, and mental decline.

Hibiscus Tea: Hibiscus tea can be easily made by steeping parts of the hibiscus plant in warm water. The tea has a tart flavour and can be good for your liver. It also prevents hypertension and lowers blood pressure. Being rich in flavonoids, it can be effective in boosting immunity and relaxing high-stress level.

Peppermint Tea: It is a caffeine-free tea and can be consumed both hot and cold. By acting as a mild sedative, peppermint tea deals with digestion problems. The aromas of peppermint tea help to calm down the feelings of fatigue and frustration and also relax the anxiety.

Green Tea: Green Tea is a part of the routine diet for many people. The antioxidants present in green tea can be beneficial in fat loss, protect against the onset of cancer, and significantly lower the risk of heart-related disease. Being rich in caffeine, green tea keeps you alert while you are feeling drowsy.

Chamomile Tea: Chamomile tea soothes your nerve and removes sleeping-related troubles. A cup of chamomile tea can reduce stress and make you feel more relaxed.

