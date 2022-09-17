International Red Panda Day 2022: History, significance and interesting facts

Currently, more than 60 zoos take part in the celebration of International Red Panda Day. Many conservation organisations and schools also celebrate this day by conducting various types of events like having informational presentations and seminars about the red panda

International Red Panda Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September. This year, the day falls on 17 September. International Red Panda Day is commemorated to raise awareness about the red panda conservation issues. With their kitten-like faces and reddish-brown coats, red pandas are truly adorable creatures. These stunning creatures are native to the rainy mountain forests of India, Nepal, Bhutan, northern Myanmar and central China. They are about the size of house cats. According to National Geographic, Chinese red pandas are a bit larger than their Himalayan counterparts. Their fluffy tails also have more distinct rings. Interestingly, unlike black-and-white pandas, red pandas do not come under the category of bears.

History:

International Red Panda Day (IRPD) was launched by Red Panda Network (RPN) in 2010. More than 16 schools and zoos from around the world participated in its launch. Currently, more than 60 zoos take part in the celebration of the International Red Panda Day. Many conservation organisations and schools also celebrate this day by conducting various types of events like having informational presentations and seminars about the red panda.

Significance:

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature considers the red panda to be an endangered species. According to National Geographic, an estimated 10,000 red pandas are left in the world, indicating a 50 per cent drop in their population since 1997.

These animals face many threats, such as poaching and habitat encroachment. They are often hunted for their fur.

According to Red Panda Network, you can celebrate International Red Panda Day by helping your child become a red panda ranger, by giving the organisation some donation, or by buying the official IRPD 2022 shirt. For more information, you can visit the official website of RPN.

Some interesting facts about red pandas:

Here is a list of facts that you need to know about the red pandas:

According to San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, the red panda was first described by a French zoologist in 1825. “Hun-ho” is the Chinese word for red panda, which means “fire fox”. According to the Red Panda Network, red pandas can put themselves in a state of deep sleep known as “torpor” to slow down their metabolism in order to conserve their energy when the temperature drops. They are classified as carnivores, but their diet mostly consists of bamboos.

