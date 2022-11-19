International Men’s Day 2022: Theme, history, significance and wishes to share

Every year on 19 November, people around the world celebrate International Men’s Day to honour good men and to bring attention to issues affecting men. The day emphasises how males contribute to the betterment of society, local communities, child care, families and the environment. Additionally, it promotes awareness of issues affecting men globally, such as toxic masculinity, mental health, the high rate of male suicides, as well as their overall well-being. Moreover, the celebration raises awareness of gender relations, focuses on advancing gender equality, and makes the promise of building a better, safer world where each and every living being can reach their full potential.

International Men’s Day 2022 Theme

Every year, a new theme is chosen for the International Men’s Day celebration to emphasise a particular topic. The theme for this year’s commemoration is “Helping Men and Boys.”

History of International Men’s Day

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history professor at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, founded International Men’s Day in 1999 to mark the birth anniversary of his father. He also urged everyone to use this day to discuss issues that affect boys and men.

Significance of International Men’s Day

International Men’s Day serves as a reminder of the many health issues that men deal with on a daily basis, with a particular emphasis on the rising rate of male suicide. It is extremely uncommon for guys to come out and talk about their mental health, so the day encourages them to do so.

The purpose of honouring International Men’s Day is to inspire men to take action before it becomes late. Young males require adult guidance to help them express their feelings and goals in life without being afraid. The establishment of International Men’s Day is a step to lead the generations to come in the right direction.

Wishes to share with your near and dear ones on International Men’s Day

We, the men, each have the capacity to transform our own lives. Nobody in this world is able to assist us in doing that. Cheers to International Men’s Day!

Every man is beautiful because they each have a unique trait, and it is lovely to learn about their genuine nature. Wishing you a very happy International Men’s Day.

A true man does what is right and what will always benefit his family and loved ones; he does not consider what other individuals think of him. Happy International Men’s Day!

A man can demonstrate his inner strength without resorting to physical violence. It is important to face life’s obstacles fearlessly. More power to you!

Your masculinity is defined by how you manage challenging situations with your head, not by your physical strength!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.