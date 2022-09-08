International Literacy Day 2022: Theme, history and significance

The special day is celebrated to raise awareness of literacy as a human rights and dignity issue

International Literacy Day is promoted by UNESCO in conjunction with governments, communities, and other organizations. Despite advancements in the field, at least 771 million people worldwide lack basic literacy abilities today. In order to combat the pandemic and other issues, International Literacy Day spreads awareness about the cutting-edge and successful pedagogies that may be applied in youth and adult literacy programs. International Literacy Day is observed annually on 8 September across the globe. The special day is celebrated to raise awareness of literacy as a human rights and dignity issue and to encourage the creation of a more literate and sustainable society.

Theme

The theme for this year’s International Literacy Day has been decided “Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces.” The theme will be an opportunity to reevaluate the fundamental importance of literate learning environments and to promote resilience and ensure high-quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all.

History

The concept of International Literacy Day emerged at the World Conference of Ministers of Education held in Tehran in 1965. To address the global problem of illiteracy, on 26 October 1966, UNESCO declared September 8 as International Literacy Day.

In addition to fighting illiteracy, the goal was also to promote reading as a means of empowering both people and entire communities. In 2015, this day was included under the UN’s program for achieving its Sustainable Development Goals. Apart from this, the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development also counts literacy as a major objective.

Significance

Literacy is one of the numerous elements that contribute to the development of a society or a person. It gives people more freedom and independence to think for themselves. We all know that education is the cornerstone of growth, hence the overall goal of International Literacy Day is to raise awareness of this issue.

Organizations and individuals celebrate literacy on this day in order to inspire and assist others. Mentoring neighbourhood kids, donating books to libraries, and funding poor students’ tuition and education to help them launch careers are all examples of how students and working professionals support this special occasion.

