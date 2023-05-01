International Labour Day is marked to honour the efforts and hardships of workers and the labour movement every year on 1 May. This occasion is also referred to as May Day, and more than 80 countries around the world, including India, Cuba, and China celebrate International Labour Day. This day is commemorated by organising marches and events to advocate for the rights of the working class and to prevent their exploitation. The late 19th century saw the beginning of workers’ demands for better working conditions, fair wages, and reduced working hours, which laid the foundation for the establishment of Labour Day.

History

The roots of Labour Day can be traced back to the United States in the 19th century, when workers in Chicago went on strike on 1 May 1886, demanding an eight-hour workday. However, after a bomb went off at a labour rally in Haymarket Square, workers from all over the country united to fight for their rights and better working conditions. During a gathering of International congress of socialist parties in Paris in 1889, the decision was made to mark 1 May as Labour Day or Worker’s Day.

In India, the first Labour Day was commemorated in Chennai on 1 May 1923. The Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan took the initiative to organise the first May Day celebrations. Comrade Singaravelar, the party’s leader, arranged two gatherings to mark the occasion.

Significance

The commemoration of International Labour Day across the globe aims to raise awareness about the privileges of the labour force and safeguard them against being taken advantage of. It also functions as a prompt of the significant contributions made by the working-class individuals in our community.

Quotes to share on the occasion

“No human masterpiece has been created without great labor.” — Andre Gide “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” — Confucious. “The dignity of labor depends not on what you do, but how you do it.” — Edwin Osgood “All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.” — Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

