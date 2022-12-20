International Human Solidarity Day 2022: History and significance and all you need to know

International Human Solidarity Day is marked annually on 20 December. The day draws our attention towards the value of universal solidarity. The day encourages a debate on the ways to promote solidarity for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication. It focuses on new initiatives that could help in poverty eradication. The basic purpose of this day is to promote the culture of equality, cooperation, and social justice. The day even acts as a reminder for governments to respect their commitments to international agreements. International Human Solidarity Day assumes significance, with reference to globalisation and the challenge of growing inequality because of which strengthening of international solidarity is indispensable.

History

The United Nations General Assembly, on 22 December 2005, by resolution 60/209 considered solidarity as one of the important fundamental and universal values that should be the foundation of relations between people in the twenty-first century, and in that regard decided to observe 20 December annually as International Human Solidarity Day.

As per the resolution 57/265 of the General Assembly, on 20 December 2002, a World Solidarity Fund was started in February 2003 as a trust fund of the United Nations Development Programme. Its aim is to eradicate poverty and promote human and social development in developing countries, especially among the poorest segments of their populations.

Significance

The day aims to develop new initiatives to work towards global challenges in terms of poverty, sustainable development, overall well-being and world peace. The significance of the day lies in reminding the government to fulfil the agreements directed towards getting rid of inequality.

The UN itself has its foundation on the ideas of harmony and unity among its member states. The concept of collective security advocated by the global body is dependent on the solidarity among its member states for maintaining “international peace and security.”

As the global inequalities rise in the post pandemic era, international solidarity has become even more crucial.

