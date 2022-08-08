International Female Orgasm Day encourages women to gain greater awareness about their bodies, and their right to sexual pleasure.

Today, 8 August, marks the annual observance of International Female Orgasm Day or Female Orgasm Day. First started in Brazil as an unofficial holiday to encourage men to satisfy their wives, Female Orgasm Day is now celebrated around the world. The main aim behind this occasion is to raise more awareness about women's sexuality. International Female Orgasm Day encourages women to gain greater awareness about their bodies, and their right to sexual pleasure.

In many cultures and societies, sex is considered a taboo topic, one that is talked about in hushed voices. In such conditions, International Female Orgasm Day provides an opportunity for both women and men to learn more about women's pleasure.

Also known as dia do orgasmo feminino, Female Orgasm Day was first observed in Brazil's Esperantina by Arimateo Dantas, a city official and councillor. He dedicated 8 August as International Female Orgasm Day as a means to compensate for the 'sexual debt' he owed to his wife.

On the occasion of International Female Orgasm Day, here's everything you need to know:

Female Orgasm Day was established in 2006 and conferences were organised across Brazil to promote women's right to orgasm and sexual health. The Female Orgasm Day picked up momentum and soon began to be observed in other countries like Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Norway, and Peru. The occasion is not just yet another holiday in Brazil but in fact, is an actual law, which was passed by councillor Dantas. Statistics on global sexual behaviour revealed that just one-third of women experience orgasm. According to a study, about one in three women does not reach sexual climax during intercourse, while most women require clitoral stimulation to climax. A woman's mental well-being also plays an important role in helping her reach orgasm. If a woman's mind is not there, it is likely to become increasingly difficult for her partner to get her to orgasm. A British study revealed that 58 per cent of women regularly fake orgasms for multiple reasons, ranging from boredom and tiredness, to ending the sexual encounter and protecting their partner's feelings.

