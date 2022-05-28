International Everest Day 2022: All you need to know about Tenzing Norgay’s journey

Attempts to climb Mount Everest started in 1920s by the British. While others managed to reach close to the summit, it was in 1953 during the ninth expedition that Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary had accomplished this mission

International Everest Day is celebrated every year on 29 May. This day celebrates the first summit of Mount Everest by New Zealand’s Sir Edmund Hillary and Nepal's Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. The duo climbed Mount Everest on this day in 1953.

Tenzing Norgay’s exact birth date is not known but it is believed that he was born in May 1914. After the duo climbed Everest, Norgey decided to celebrate his birthday on 29 May thereafter.

Why did Sherpa Tenzing Norgay decide to celebrate his birthday on this date?

Sherpa Tenzing Norgay of Nepal and Edmund Hillary of New Zealand had climbed Mount Everest, 29,029 feet above sea level, at 11:30 am on 29 May, 1953.

Norgay had taken part in John Hunt's expedition which included 400 people including 20 Sherpa guides, 362 porters, and 4500 kgs of baggage. Edmund Hillary was also a part of the expedition.

When Norgay and Hillary reached the top, they stayed there for 15 minutes to take photos as a proof of their achievement.

After Hillary passed away in 2008, this day was decided to be marked as International Everest Day to commemorate his summit with Norgay.

Why was this expedition significant?

Reaching an elevation of 29,032 feet (8,849 metres), Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world.

The terrain is treacherous. When climbing Mt Everest, one has to deal with high altitudes, little oxygen to breathe, and difficulty in eating and sleeping.

