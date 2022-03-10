International Day of Women Judges : All you need to know about history and significance

The day also empowers young women and girls who aspire to become judges and leaders in the community

This year, 10 March will be celebrated as the International Day of Women Judges. The day will be celebrated and observed for the first time after the UN General Assembly passed the resolution concerning the same in April 2021.

The International Day of Women Judges aims to recognise the efforts and contributions being made by women judges. The day also empowers young women and girls who aspire to become judges and leaders in the community.

Even though there has been an increase in the participation of women in all decision-making spheres, huge gender disparity still exists in several sectors. Despite women being actively engaged in public life, there are far too less women who are a part of the judiciary system, especially at the senior level.

The International Day of Women Judges aims to bring to light the active participation of women at all levels of decision-making and how their inclusion can help in achieving gender equality in democratic societies.

On the occasion of International Day of Women Judges, let's have a look at the history and significance of this day.

History:

Gender disparity has been witnessed in all spheres, including the judiciary. Women have been kept away from major decision-making processes for much of history. The UN General Assembly Resolution aims passed in April last year aims to bring about gender parity in the judiciary, especially at the senior levels.

Significance:

The International Day of Women Judges is celebrated to promote the presence of women in the judicial field and strengthen the legal system. The day also aims to reaffirm the faith of people in the judicial system.

The entry of more women in judicial institutions can help in proving that institutions are committed to the principles of peace and equality. The day also aims to ensure that, with the active participation of women, courts are able to represent all citizens and their concerns. Combating gender disparity in the judicial services will also help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.