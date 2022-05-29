International Day of UN Peacekeepers 2022: From theme to significance, here's all you need to know

The day aims to honour nearly 4,200 peacekeepers who had lost their lives serving under the UN flag since 1948

The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is celebrated on 29 May annually for paying tribute to the contributions of uniformed and civilian personnel to the organisation’s work.

The day aims to honour nearly 4,200 peacekeepers who had lost their lives serving under the UN flag since 1948. This includes 135 personnel who lost their lives last year.

History of International Day of UN Peacekeepers

The first UN peacekeeping mission called the 'United Nations Truce Supervision Organization' or UNTSO began operations in Palestine on 29 May 1948. The decision to observe this day was taken by the General Assembly in its resolution 57/129.

On 29 May, UN offices, along with the member states and non-governmental organisations, solemnize events to honour fallen peacekeepers.

What is the significance of the day?

UN Peacekeeping operations observe the day to strengthen bonds with the local populations that have been deployed to serve. For example, school and orphanage visits, sporting events, art and essay competitions, neighbourhood clean ups, photo exhibits, tree plantings, concerts, conferences and workshops are organised on peace issues.

What is the theme this year?

This year, the United Nations will observe the day under the theme, "People Peace Progress: The Power of Partnerships".

Peacekeeping is one of many tools used by the United Nations to help achieve global peace and security. It is a collective enterprise. It is believed that by standing alone we can never succeed. But, together with partners, we can change lives for the better.

A call to action has been announced by joining UN Peacekeeping campaign online and on the ground with an aim to highlight the stories of peacekeeping and the power of partnerships that help us secure progress, peace and sustainable development.

How will the day be celebrated?

To mark the day at the UN Headquarters in New York on 26 May, the Secretary-General will be laying a wreath in honour of all peacekeepers who lost their lives as they served under the UN flag over the past seven decades.

A virtual ceremony will be held where the Dag Hammarskjold medal will be awarded posthumously to those peacekeepers who lost their lives in 2021. The Military Gender Advocate of the Year award will also be presented at the ceremony.

