International Day of the Girl Child 2022: History and significance

International Day of the Girl Child is commemorated on 11 October every year for empowering girls and amplifying their voices around the globe.

This day recognises the rights of the girl child and the challenges faced by them across the world. Girls are breaking stereotypes, boundaries and barriers. They are establishing a world that is relevant for them and future generations as innovators, entrepreneurs, and initiators of global movements.

As per the United Nations, achieving women’s empowerment and gender equality is integral to each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We can get justice and inclusion in the world only by ensuring the rights of women and girls.

History

The Beijing Declaration was adopted by the UN in 1995 during the World Conference on Women in Beijing. This resolution is the first to specifically call out girls’ rights.

The United Nations General Assembly declared 11 October as the International Day of the Girl Child on 19 December 2011. The day was formed to focus on the fulfilment of the human rights of girls and the challenges that they face.

Significance

On this day, seminars, talks, and campaigns are held to raise awareness on the importance of girls’ education, safety, and health. It doesn’t only focus on issues related to the girl child, but also acknowledges the challenges faced by adolescent girls.

The percentage of females among Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) graduates is below 15 percent in over two-thirds of the world’s nations. The global internet user gender gap is increasing. It went from 11 percent in 2013 to 17 percent in 2019.

Adolescent girls have the right to a safe, healthy, and educated life, not only during their critical formative years, but also after they mature into women. If girls are effectively supported during their adolescent years, then they have the potential to change the world.

Upholding the rights of adolescent girls today promises a prosperous future tomorrow, where half of humanity will equally contribute in solving the problems of global sustainability, climate change, political conflict, economic growth, and disease prevention.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.