Each year, International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People is commemorated on 29 November. The day is observed to educate the public on the issue of Palestine and support a peaceful settlement between Israelis and Palestinians. Since 2008, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has been keeping a track on the casualties in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As per its data, 5,600 Palestinians died till 2020, and 115,000 were injured in the long-running conflict. During the same period, 250 Israelis lost their lives and 5,600 were injured. The violence was especially high during 2014, when Operation Protective Edge in Gaza was conducted by the Israel in response to the kidnapping and murder of three teenagers, as per a report by Statista.

History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 29 November to be observed annually as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in 1977. In 1947, UNGA had adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine on 29 November. On 14 May, 1948, the state of Israel was finally formed, causing an eight-month war between the country and the Arab states. Israeli forces razed more than 400 Palestinian villages and nearly 760,000 Palestinian refugees fled to the West Bank, Gaza and neighbouring Arab nations.

Since then, the issue has led to multiple wars between Israel and the Arab nations. Yet the Palestinian people have not been able to gain their own state.

Significance

Every year, on this day, the international community reaffirms its solidarity with the people of Palestine, hoping for a future full of freedom and peace.

Palestinians have still to receive their inalienable rights as defined by the UN General Assembly, namely the right to national independence and sovereignty, right to self-determination without external interference, and right to return to their property and homes from which they have been displaced.

