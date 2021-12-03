International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021: All you need to know about history, theme and importance

The day is observed to underline the necessity of an inclusive culture that embraces persons with disabilities so that they can equally participate and contribute in the society

Every year, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is observed on 3 December to promote the rights of people with disabilities and to raise awareness around their well-being. More than 1 billion people globally live with some form of disability and in spite of multiple measures to create awareness around their issues, they are often overlooked during times of emergency.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed to underline the necessity of an inclusive culture that embraces persons with disabilities so that they can equally participate and contribute to society.

History

This day was first proclaimed by the United General Assembly resolution 47/3 in the year 1992. Later on, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), was also adopted in the year 2006.

The CRDP aims at working towards creating equal opportunities for persons with disabilities through the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

IDPD s is observed to ensure inclusiveness of persons with disabilities and to support their rights in order to empower them towards a life of dignity.

Significance

From the 1 billion Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) across the globe, almost 80 percent of the population lives in developing countries. PwDs have been the worst affected during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Observance of this day is crucial to understand the social, political, economic and cultural disturbances that happen in the lives of PwDs. This day highlights how these persons often suffer due to unequal opportunities, discrimination and lack of empathy.

Through panel discussions and cultural events, the day aims to promote the rights and perspectives of people living with disabilities around the world.

Theme

Every year, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed with a particular theme. This year, the theme for International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 is ‘Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID 19 world’. The UN has adopted this theme to highlight the issues faced by disabled people during the global pandemic.

