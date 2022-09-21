International Day of Peace 2022: Know history and significance

International Day of Peace is commemorated on 21 September annually to strengthen peace among countries and peoples. The theme of International Day of Peace for 2022 is “End racism. Build peace.”

The United Nations (UN) marks the International Day of Peace by observing non-violence and cease-fire for 24 hours. According to the UN, the true meaning of peace is not just non-violence, but should also include the formation of societies where all of its members can flourish. The UN seeks to ensure an environment where all individuals are treated equally regardless of their race. On this day, the United Nations Secretary-General rings the Peace Bell at the UN headquarters in New York to pray for world peace in front of the representatives of Permanent Missions and the officials of the UN Secretariat.

History:

In 1981, the UN established the International Day of Peace. This day was celebrated for the first time in 1982. Before 2002, this day used to be commemorated on the third Tuesday of September. But after that, the UN decided to mark this day on 21 September every year.

Significance:

The theme for this year’s event is “End racism. Build peace.” Here are some facts about racial discrimination according to DoSomething.org which tell us more about this year’s theme:

Both black Americans and white Americans consume drugs at similar rates, but black Americans are six times more likely to be arrested because of that. For the same crime, black men receive 19.1 pe rcent longer prison sentences than white men on average in the United States. Black Americans earn 25 per cent less than their white counterparts. Black Americans are twice as likely to be jobless than white Americans. Job resumes with traditionally white sounding names get 50 per cent more call backs than those with traditionally black sounding names. Black women are three to four times more likely to suffer pregnancy-related deaths than white women at similar levels of income and education. In 2018, 88 per cent of police stops in New York involved Black and Latin Americans, while 10 per cent involved white Americans.

