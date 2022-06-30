International Day of Parliamentarism 2022: All you need to know about theme, history and significance

Parliaments need to be sturdy, transparent, and accountable in order for a democracy to function properly

The International Day of Parliamentarism is observed every year on 30 June. The day recognises the importance of parliamentary systems of government in shaping modern societies. It also acknowledges the role of parliaments in representing the voice of the people, introducing laws, and recognising policies.

This special day is a time to review the progress made by parliaments in achieving some important goals and moving with the times. Parliaments need to be sturdy, transparent, and accountable in order for a democracy to function properly. They also link national and international agendas and help governments implement treaties related to trade, regional co-operation and sustainable development.

Theme:

This year, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and its members will observe the day under the theme of public engagement after the recent launch of the Global Parliamentary Report on Public engagement in the work of parliament.

History:

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution in the year 2018 and designated 30 June as the International Day of Parliamentarism. On the same date in 1889, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which is the global organisation of parliaments, was established.

This organisation brings together national parliaments to promote accountability, transparency and participation at the global level. It also engages with the United Nations on issues related to human rights, peace and security as well as sustainable development.

Significance:

The IPU and other leading organisations around the world celebrate the day by taking the opportunity to address and identify challenges faced by democratic governments and how to combat them. They also celebrate the ways in which the parliamentary system of government functions, especially focusing on how it improves the lives of common citizens.

International Day of Parliamentarism also highlights the importance of Parliamentary organisations which play a significant role in communicating people’s concerns to the United Nations.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.