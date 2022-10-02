International Day of Non-violence 2022: Date, history and significance

Every year, on 2 October, the International Day of Non-Violence is observed across the world. This special day marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the ‘Father of the Nation’. The main objective of this special day is to spread awareness about the idea of non-violence either through education or any other methods. On 15 June 2007, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed the resolution to commemorate the International Day of Non-Violence. The resolution confirmed the universal relevance of non-violence and the need to ensure a culture of peace, tolerance, and understanding among people. The International Day of Non-Violence was first observed in the year 2007.

What does non-violence mean?

“Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man,” according to Mahatma Gandhi. He was a pioneer of the philosophy of ahimsa (non-violence). The celebrated Sanskrit phrase Ahimsa Paramo Dharma was also popularised by Gandhi during the independence movement. The phrase loosely translates to ‘non-violence is the highest moral virtue’.

History and Significance:

The resolution passed by the UNGA focused on developing a culture of peace, understanding, and tolerance with the help of Gandhi’s teachings. The leader’s philosophy and ideals have inspired millions around the world to adopt the path of non-violence.

In January 2004, Iranian Noble Laureate Shirin Ebadi proposed the idea for the special day. Her idea was amenable to many Indian National Congress leaders, who later called upon the United Nations to adopt the plan in 2007. Congress leader and then Minister of State for External Affairs, Anand Sharma, went ahead and introduced the resolution in the General Assembly on behalf of 140 co-sponsors.

While introducing the resolution in UNGA, Sharma said that the diversified sponsorship of the resolution was an acknowledgment of the universal respect for Gandhi and his teachings. Since being recognised, the International Day of Non-Violence is observed to highlight the importance of non-violence. On this special day, several official events are hosted by the United Nations.

