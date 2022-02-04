International Day of Human Fraternity 2022: From history to significance, all you need to know

The day aims to promote greater tolerance for cultural and religious diversity. It was first marked on 4 February, 2021, in an event organised by the United Nations

The International Day of Human Fraternity is marked on 4 February to promote cultural and religious tolerance and coexistence. The day was first observed in 2021 by the United Nations (UN).

The day promotes dialogue among different religious groups as well as an increased understanding of common values shared by all human beings. The International Day of Human Fraternity aims to promote greater tolerance for cultural and religious diversity. The UN believes that tolerance and respect among different religious and cultural groups can help create an environment of peace, stability and understanding.

History:

Following the destruction wreaked by the Second World War, the UN was established to promote international peace and cooperation. One of the functions of the global body was to promote fundamental freedom and human rights for all individuals, without any discrimination related to language, religion, race or sex.

To progress towards these goals, the UN General Assembly, adopted the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace, under resolution 53/243 in 1999. The document called for promoting a culture of peace and non-violence for the benefit of humanity.

In its resolution A/RES/65/5 in 2010, the global body established World Interfaith Harmony Week to promote harmony and cooperation among people belonging to different faiths.

The meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad al-Tayyib, led to the signing of the “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace & living Together” on 4 February, 2019. To commemorate the momentous occasion and promote the values of peace and understanding espoused in the document, the UN decided to mark the International Day for Human Fraternity.

The day was first marked on 4 February 2021, with an event organised by the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) along with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and the Permanent Missions of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to the United Nations.

Significance:

The International Day of Human Fraternity promotes peace and understanding between different religions and cultures. It advances dialogue between these groups and also hopes to promote acceptance of religious and cultural diversity.

International Day of Human Fraternity reminds people that love and harmony among various communities is the way to march towards progress. The UN has stated that as intolerance, hostility and conflict are rising in today’s world, it is imperative for people to remember the common values shared by all of humanity and march towards a more peaceful, diverse, and harmonious world.

