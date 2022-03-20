International Day of Happiness: Here’s all you need to know about history and significance

The idea behind establishing and observing this day was to bring to attention that economic progress and growth isn't everything and happiness and well being should be given equal priority

Every year, 20 March is celebrated and observed as the International Day of Happiness. We are certainly living in unprecedented times and with so much going on around us and in our lives, it becomes extremely difficult to find moments of happiness in one's life.

The International Day of Happiness aims to raise awareness about the importance of happiness in one's life and the overall impact it can have on an individual's well being. The day was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012, when member countries of the UNGA assented to a resolution moved by Bhutan to give greater priority to happiness.

On International Happiness Day, here are some things to know about the special occasion:

History

International Day of Happiness was established in 2012 at the first-ever UN conference on Happiness. On 20 March 2013, the first-ever International Day of Happiness was celebrated along with the launch of United Nations International Day of (UNIDO) Happiness. The idea behind establishing and observing this day was to bring to attention that economic progress and growth isn't everything and happiness and well being should be given equal priority.

The UN General Assembly listed out 17 Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 to help people live healthier and better lives. The International Day of Happiness is closely linked to these SDGs as both aim to improve the well-being of people. Ten steps to Global Happiness have also been put forward, which could be easily followed by any individual, organization or country on the International Day of Happiness or even later, as they strive to achieve better and happier lives.

Significance

Given the rapidly changing world, we are living in, it is becoming increasingly difficult to focus on one's happiness. Economic progress and material things often tend to take over our well-being and as a result, stress and anxiety, sadness and frustration become our guiding emotions. It is therefore important to help spread awareness about the importance of happiness for helping one lead a good life.

