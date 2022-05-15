International Day of Families 2022: Wishes, quotes and messages to celebrate the occasion

The word ‘family' has many meanings and it also holds a special place in the life of an individual

International Day of Families is annually celebrated on 15 May. The day aims to emphasise the importance of family as the most essential element of social solidarity and serene society.

The word ‘family' has many meanings and it also holds a special place in the life of an individual. Taking time out to spend with your loved ones and to reconnect as a family can be the best thing ever.

This year, the theme of International Day of Families, "Families and Urbanization", aims to raise awareness about the need for sustainable, family-friendly urban policies.

Urbanisation is one of the most important trends that is shaping our world, as well as the life and well-being of the families at large.

Sustainable urbanisation is linked to the achievement of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as poverty eradication, good health, and well-being, making cities safe and sustainable as well as reducing inequality around the world. These SDGs and their fulfilment depend on how well urbanisation is managed for the benefit of the families and enhancing the well-being of all generations living in cities.

As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are some of the messages and quotes to celebrate the occasion:

I feel glad to call you my family. Getting to celebrate this day with you is nothing but a pure blessing from God. Happy family day.

Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten — David Ogden Stiers

We will always be by your side no matter what the situation is. Love you so much, Happy family day!

“Family is the most important thing in life, everything I do, my biggest achievements and successes are for you. Blessed to have a family.

A Happy Family is an important pillar of a happy society. Let the families come together and spread peace and love. Happy International Day of Families.

Having a family means you are a part of something very special. It means you will love and be loved all your life.

The family is the first essential cell of human society.

