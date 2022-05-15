International Day of Families 2022: All you need to know about this special day

The United Nations decided to focus on issues related to the family during the 1980s. In 1993, the General Assembly had decided that 15 May will be celebrated annually as The International Day of Families

The International Day of Families is annually marked all across the globe on 15 May. The day not only highlights the importance of families but also focuses on the understanding of the economic, demographic, and social factors that impact families as a unit.

The United Nations focuses on some important issues that are central to the well-being of families across the world like health, education, children's rights, gender equality, work-family balance, and social inclusion among others.

History

The United Nations decided to focus on issues related to the family during the 1980s. The Economic and Social Council and the Commission for Social Development in 1983 recommended a resolution (1983/23) on the role of the family in the process of development. It requested the Secretary-General to increase the awareness among the public and decision-makers about the issues and needs of the family, along with the effective ways to fulfill those needs.

In 1993, the General Assembly had decided that 15 May will be celebrated annually as The International Day of Families.

Significance

International Day of Families focuses on raising awareness about the issues related to families and also increasing the knowledge about the impact of social, economic, and demographic processes on the families.

On 25 September 2015, the 193 member states of the United Nations had unanimously adopted the Sustainable Development Goals which are a set of 17 goals aiming to working towards eliminating discrimination, poverty, preventable deaths, and abuse while also addressing environmental destruction and promoting development for all people.

The family and family-oriented policies thus assume significance for the achievement of many of these goals.

Theme for this year

The theme this year is 'Families and Urbanisation'. It aims at raising awareness about the importance of sustainable, family-friendly urban policies.

A major mega-trend shaping our world and the well-being of families worldwide is urbanisation. Urbanisation for a sustainable future is important for the attainment of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

