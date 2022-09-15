International Day of Democracy 2022: Theme, history, and significance
The International Day of Democracy is celebrated on 15 September each year to promote and uphold the principles of democracy in every country.
A day observed every year around the world, the International Day of Democracy is celebrated on September 15 each year to promote and uphold the principles of democracy in every country. Notably, the day was established through a resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNSC) in 2007 in a bid to encourage governments to strengthen and consolidate democracy. In addition to that, this day also provides an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world and further educate people on the importance of democracy and reinstall the realisation of human rights.
This year as well, the United Nations will be observing the International Day of Democracy on 15 September, Thursday, with a special theme decided every year. While this year’s theme is yet to be announced by the UN, the celebrations are carried out in line with the same.
“Democracy is as much a process as a goal, and only with the full participation of and support by the international community, national governing bodies, civil society and individuals, can the ideal of democracy be made into a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere,” says the UN on its official website.
International Day of Democracy: History
Speaking about the history of the International Day of Democracy, it was recognised by the UNSC in 2007 through a resolution. According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), it was in 1988 when the concept was initiated. Later in 1997, the IPU adopted a Universal Declaration on Democracy which affirmed the principles of democracy.
Later in 2006, during the sixth conference of the International Conferences on the New and Restored Democracies (ICNRD-6), it was decided to reestablish the basic principles of democracy following which a resolution, titled “Support by the United Nations system of efforts of Governments to promote and consolidate new or restored democracies” was adopted on 8 November 2007.
International Day of Democracy: Significance
Apart from focusing on the importance of the democratic process, the day also aims to encourage governments across the world to strengthen their democratic systems and further respect the rights of the citizens. In addition to this, the International Day of Democracyalso plays a crucial role in highlighting the role of parliaments and electoral bodies in delivering justice, development, and human rights.
“We encourage all our Member Parliaments to mark the day with events and celebrations”, reads the IPU website.International Day of Democracy: Theme
While the theme for the day is decided every year by the United Nations, it ensures to focus on a specific theme. This year’s theme is yet to be revealed by the organisation. Meanwhile, past themes were focused on highlighting stronger democracies, the importance of democracy, strengthening the voices of citizens, dialogue and inclusiveness, accountability, and political tolerance.
