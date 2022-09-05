Mother Teresa passed away on 5 September 1997 at the age of 87. The International Day of Charity is observed every year on her death anniversary

Every year on 5 September, people around the world observe the International Day of Charity to mark the death anniversary of Mother Teresa. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her efforts in the fight against poverty and suffering.

Like the concepts of volunteerism and philanthropy, charity fosters genuine social bonds and helps build inclusive resilient societies. It can mitigate the worst effects of humanitarian disasters and add to existing public services in child welfare, housing, education, and health care. Additionally, it spreads the idea of humanity in times of conflict and advocates for the rights of the marginalized and underprivileged communities.

History of International Day of Charity:

Mother Teresa became an emblem of Christian generosity as a result of her work with Kolkata’s impoverished people. It made her an instantly recognizable figure around the world. In 1950, the celebrated nun established Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, which rose to prominence for its assistance to the poor. The great personality passed away on 5 September 1997, at the age of 87. The International Day of Charity was first marked by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012.

Significance of International Day of Charity:

International Day of Charity was created with the intention of educating and inspiring individuals, NGOs, and other stakeholders from all corners of the globe to engage in charitable and volunteer work. Later, the event also tied in with the ideas espoused by the 2015 United Nations Sustainable Development Summit. The summit called for bridging the wealth gap between nations and providing poor countries with financial assistance. The main motto was to fulfill all the sustainable development goals by 2030.

This special day encourages all NGOs and volunteer groups to carry out charitable endeavors. Every year, Mother Teresa’s followers assemble at her grave in Kolkata on her death anniversary for special prayers and thanksgiving, as well as to lay floral tributes and light candles.

