International Day of Charity 2022: History and Significance; all you need to know
Mother Teresa passed away on 5 September 1997 at the age of 87. The International Day of Charity is observed every year on her death anniversary
Every year on 5 September, people around the world observe the International Day of Charity to mark the death anniversary of Mother Teresa. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her efforts in the fight against poverty and suffering.
Like the concepts of volunteerism and philanthropy, charity fosters genuine social bonds and helps build inclusive resilient societies. It can mitigate the worst effects of humanitarian disasters and add to existing public services in child welfare, housing, education, and health care. Additionally, it spreads the idea of humanity in times of conflict and advocates for the rights of the marginalized and underprivileged communities.
History of International Day of Charity:
Mother Teresa became an emblem of Christian generosity as a result of her work with Kolkata’s impoverished people. It made her an instantly recognizable figure around the world. In 1950, the celebrated nun established Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, which rose to prominence for its assistance to the poor. The great personality passed away on 5 September 1997, at the age of 87. The International Day of Charity was first marked by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012.
Significance of International Day of Charity:
International Day of Charity was created with the intention of educating and inspiring individuals, NGOs, and other stakeholders from all corners of the globe to engage in charitable and volunteer work. Later, the event also tied in with the ideas espoused by the 2015 United Nations Sustainable Development Summit. The summit called for bridging the wealth gap between nations and providing poor countries with financial assistance. The main motto was to fulfill all the sustainable development goals by 2030.
This special day encourages all NGOs and volunteer groups to carry out charitable endeavors. Every year, Mother Teresa’s followers assemble at her grave in Kolkata on her death anniversary for special prayers and thanksgiving, as well as to lay floral tributes and light candles.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan floods threaten food security of Afghanistan, warns UN
United Nations' World Food Programme has procured over 320,000 metric tonnes in the past year to support operations in Afghanistan. The floods in Pakistan are going to put a huge dent in that capability
Wheat production: Experts blame climate change for low output, suggests India to take it up at COP 27
India's wheat production is projected to have declined nearly 3% to 106.84 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year. A heatwave has resulted in shriveled grains in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana. Experts underscored the need to raise the issue at the COP27 in November this year
Explained: Who are the Uyghurs and how has China ‘oppressed’ them in Xinjiang?
China has been accused of 'crimes against humanity' and ‘genocide’ against Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang for years. Now, a United Nations report points to rape, torture, forced labour and mass sterilisation of women in the northwestern region