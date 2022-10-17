The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is commemorated across the globe annually on 17 October to highlight the issues of poverty, hunger, and violence. The day intends to find ways to mitigate and eradicate poverty. It also seeks to give people living in poverty a chance to be heard. People belonging to all backgrounds, social origins, and beliefs gather every year on this day to show their solidarity with the poor. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) believes that the sustainable fight against poverty needs to strengthen individuals’ capacities via education, science and support for a creative economy. UNESCO is putting its expertise at the service of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Goal 1, which is “End poverty in all its forms everywhere”.

History:

On 17 October 1987, over a hundred thousand people assembled at the Trocadéro in Paris. They declared that poverty is a violation of a person’s human rights and affirmed the need to come together and ensure that these rights are respected. Trocadéro is the place where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed in 1948. On 22 December 1992, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared 17 October as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

Significance:

People living in poverty are deprived of their basic needs and are exposed to unsafe housing, unequal access to justice, dangerous work conditions, lack of political power and limited access to health care.

Here are some key facts about global poverty from worldvision.org which helps us in understanding the significance of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty:

About 689 million people around the globe live in extreme poverty, surviving on less than $1.9 each day.

Almost 1.3 billion people from 107 developing countries live in multidimensional poverty. They account for 22 per cent of the global population.

About 84.3 per cent of multi-dimensionally poor individuals live in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

Multidimensional poverty is experienced by 644 million children.

About 70 per cent of individuals older than 15 years of age, who are living in extreme poverty, have no schooling or only some basic education.

